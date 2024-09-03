Chinese, Malawian presidents meet in Beijing, elevate bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders jointly announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

China stands ready to deepen the friendly cooperation with Malawi from the new starting point to promote common development and benefit their people, Xi said.

