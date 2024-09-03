Chinese vice president meets Malawian president

Xinhua) 09:39, September 03, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Han said China is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges with Malawi, continue to firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to better benefit the two peoples.

China's development experience has provided significant and valuable inspiration for Malawi, said Chakwera, adding that the two countries have enjoyed long-term friendship, respected each other and carried out mutually beneficial cooperation.

