China expresses condolences over death of Malawi's vice president
(Xinhua) 16:31, June 12, 2024
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China deeply mourns the tragic death of Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima and other victims in a recent plane crash, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed China's condolences to relatives of the victims at a regular press briefing.
The vice president and nine other individuals, who were on board a military aircraft, have been confirmed dead after the plane went missing Monday morning, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said Tuesday.
