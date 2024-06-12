China expresses condolences over death of Malawi's vice president

Xinhua) 16:31, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China deeply mourns the tragic death of Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima and other victims in a recent plane crash, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed China's condolences to relatives of the victims at a regular press briefing.

The vice president and nine other individuals, who were on board a military aircraft, have been confirmed dead after the plane went missing Monday morning, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said Tuesday.

