Xi meets president of Equatorial Guinea

Xinhua) 14:59, September 04, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi stressed that China and Equatorial Guinea are good friends with bilateral relations featuring high-level political mutual trust, all-round pragmatic cooperation and profound people-to-people friendship.

China will work with Equatorial Guinea to firmly support each other, expand practical cooperation, deepen cooperation in defense and security, help facilitate the diversified development of Equatorial Guinea's economy, and open up new prospects for the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)