Chinese premier meets Cape Verdean PM

Xinhua) 15:43, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday met with Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li said China and Cape Verde should deepen cooperation in infrastructure construction, blue economy, green development, digital economy, tourism and agriculture, among others.

China is willing to further expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation with Cape Verde, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as healthcare and education, he said.

Li noted that both countries should closely coordinate within multilateral frameworks, enhance communication and coordination on issues such as climate change and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and jointly safeguard the interests of both sides and developing countries.

Silva said Cape Verde looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in fields of economy, trade, tourism, fisheries, renewable energy, climate change, human resources, poverty reduction and medical care, and strengthening coordination in international affairs.

