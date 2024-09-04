Senior CPC official meets Botswanan president

Xinhua) 15:45, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday met with Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, noted that next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana.

China is willing to continue advancing mutually beneficial cooperation with Botswana, further strengthen friendly exchanges across various sectors, and enhance the sharing of governance experience to create more benefits for the people of both countries, he said.

Masisi stressed his country's great attention to its relationship with China, saying he looks forward to deepening practical cooperation within both bilateral and FOCAC frameworks, strengthening interparty exchanges and driving new progress in bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)