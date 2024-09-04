African journalists charmed by intangible cultural heritage in Beijing
Journalists from Africa experience cloisonne crafting at the exhibition area of the Press Center for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service / Yi Haifei)
A journalist from Africa experiences crafting a grape-shaped glass artwork at the exhibition area of the Press Center for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service / Yi Haifei)
Journalists from Africa experience Beijing Opera face crafting at the exhibition area of the Press Center for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service / Yi Haifei)
Journalists from Africa experience filigree crafting at the exhibition area of the Press Center for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service / Yi Haifei)
Photos
