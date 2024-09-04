2024 FOCAC Summit | Fruit of China-Africa cooperation featured on African banknotes

Ecns.cn) 17:11, September 04, 2024

(ECNS) -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) kicked off on Wednesday, centering on the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future."

Over the years, China-Africa cooperation has yielded fruitful results, evidenced by the banknotes of many African countries.

Rice-based agriculture is a mainstay in Madagascar. The introduction of hybrid rice with a higher yield per cultivated area has given the country hope of achieving food self-sufficiency. Since 2007, it has been cooperating with China in the development of this hybrid variety.

The 20,000 Guinean Franc note displays on its back the Kaleta Hydropower Station built by China International Water &Electric Corporation. For more than half a century, China and Guinea have collaborated in the development of the latter’s hydropower industry to transform the “water tower” of West Africa into a “power tower.”

The Moi International Sports Centre in the 20 Kenyan shillings is a testimony to the friendship between China and Kenya. Constructed in 1987 by the Kenyan government in partnership with the Chinese government, it is one of the largest and best stadiums in Africa. The Chinese side repaired it several times afterward.

Besides, the Kinsuka Bridge, built by the China Railway No. 8 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., is featured on the Congo Democratic Republic 500 Franc commemorative banknote. As a landmark project showcasing China-Africa cooperation, it was listed as one of the “five key projects” covering infrastructure, medical care, education, hydropower and housing by the DR Congo government.

Located in the central axis of Algiers Bay, the Grand Mosque of Algeria is the largest mosque in Africa and the third largest in the world. Its grandeur is even more obvious from the 1,000 Algerian Dinar banknote. Undertaken by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., it features the world's tallest minaret, measuring 265 meters.

In 2007, China and Malawi formally established diplomatic ties. The Malawi Parliament Building, funded by China and completed in just 15 months, is one of the five major projects for the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

These images featured on African banknotes showcase the contribution of China to Africa’s growth and development.

During the three-day summit, leaders of China and African countries will gather together to celebrate friendship and chart the way forward for future cooperation.

