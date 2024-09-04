China's top political advisor meets Burkina Faso's PM

Xinhua) 17:53, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday met with Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China is willing to work closely with Burkina Faso to strengthen exchanges on governance and deepen pragmatic cooperation.

Burkina Faso is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and deepen cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, energy, civil aviation, and people's livelihoods, said Kyelem de Tambela.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)