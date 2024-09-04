FOCAC Summit Media Center: Come explore beautiful Beijing virtually

People's Daily Online) 16:58, September 04, 2024

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is being held in Beijing from Sept 4-6. The summit's media center, the main workspace for journalists, includes a Technology and Culture Interactive Display Area that has become a favorite among foreign journalists.

A foreign journalist, wearing a painted Peking Opera mask, immersed herself in a captivating experience, virtually exploring the stunning beauty of traditional Chinese architecture on an 8K ultra-high-definition screen.

