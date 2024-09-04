Xi meets Mozambican president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi said that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and he hopes both sides will join efforts to carry forward friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and add new substance to the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

Xi said China is willing to expand cooperation with Mozambique in areas such as infrastructure, energy and mineral resources, agriculture and digital economy, and support Mozambique's industrialization and economic diversification.

Xi encouraged Mozambique to fully utilize the outcomes of the FOCAC summit to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with China and advance their friendship.

He added that China supports Mozambique in combating terrorism and maintaining national stability, and stands ready to cooperate closely with it on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.

Nyusi said Mozambique firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's position on issues concerning its core interests including the Taiwan question and the South China Sea, backs China's policy of "one country, two systems," and opposes groundless accusations against China over issues including human rights.

He said Mozambique hopes to deepen cooperation with China in fields such as economy and trade, agriculture, connectivity and security.

Mozambique highly appreciates the global initiatives and major proposals for improving global governance put forward by President Xi, he said, adding that Mozambique is willing to enhance mutual support with China on multilateral issues to promote the building of a more fair and reasonable international order.

During the summit, the two countries will sign bilateral documents in areas including the export of pigeon peas, macadamia nuts and cashew nuts to China, and news media cooperation.

