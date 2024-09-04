Home>>
Ethiopian PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 18:53, September 04, 2024
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
