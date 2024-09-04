Home>>
Xi hosts welcome banquet for guests attending FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 19:34, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet on Wednesday to welcome international guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
