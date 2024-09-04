Xi hosts welcome banquet for guests attending FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 19:34, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet on Wednesday to welcome international guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)