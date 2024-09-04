Xi meets Gabonese president

Xinhua) 19:05, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)