Xi meets Gabonese president
(Xinhua) 19:05, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
