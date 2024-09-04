Press briefing of 2024 FOCAC Summit held in Beijing
A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A journalist asks question during a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Journalists attend a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Journalists attend a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.