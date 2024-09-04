Xi meets Gabonese president

Xinhua) 21:05, September 04, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The friendly and cooperative relations between China and Gabon have become a model for China's relations with Africa and other developing countries, Xi noted, adding that China is willing to work with Gabon to create an even brighter future for their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)