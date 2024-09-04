China, Libya establish strategic partnership as leaders meet in Beijing

Xinhua) 21:08, September 04, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi on Wednesday announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Menfi is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China has a traditional friendship with Libya, and China's stance of supporting Libya's stable development and boosting friendly bilateral cooperation will not change no matter how the situation evolves, Xi said.

He said China supports Libya in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and finding a path for peace, stability and prosperity through dialogue and consultation.

China supports Libya in rebuilding its economy and improving people's livelihood, and hopes that Libya creates a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises, he said.

Xi added that China is ready to work with Libya to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with African and Arab countries, strengthen communication on multilateral platforms including the United Nations, boost solidarity and coordination among Global South countries, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

Menfi said he cherishes the trip to China for the FOCAC summit, which provides a historic opportunity for the development of Libya-China and Africa-China relations.

Libya is willing to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with China under the frameworks of Belt and Road cooperation and FOCAC, he said, adding that Libya welcomes Chinese enterprises to participate in its economic reconstruction and will provide a sound environment for them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

