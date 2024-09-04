Peng Liyuan chats over tea with Senegalese president's wife

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Marie Khone Faye, wife of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Wednesday chatted over tea with Marie Khone Faye, wife of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Marie and Bassirou Diomaye Faye are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the president's first state visit to China.

Peng expressed the hope that the two peoples will deepen mutual understanding and friendship through cultural exchanges.

Peng said that she is willing to share with Marie the experience in women's education, health and other areas to jointly promote the development of the cause of women in China and Africa.

Marie spoke highly of Peng's long-term care for women and children in African countries, including Senegal, as well as China's support and help for the well-being of the Senegalese people. She expressed willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides and push forward the cause of bilateral friendship.

