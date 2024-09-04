Senior CPC official meets Mozambican president

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday met with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China is willing to work with Mozambique to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

China looks forward to joining hands with African countries, including Mozambique, to celebrate friendship, discuss cooperation and future growth, and create a new chapter for China-Africa relations, Cai said.

Nyusi said Mozambique firmly upholds the one-China principle, supports China in safeguarding its core interests, and is willing to work with China to achieve new outcomes in traditional and emerging fields of cooperation.

