FOCAC | Video: Companions
(People's Daily Online) 09:28, September 05, 2024
Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and African leaders, China and Africa have forged a path of win-win cooperation and shared development. Together, they've made continuous progress in building a China-Africa community with a shared future.
From Sept. 4 to 6, the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is being held in Beijing. This landmark event marks the beginning of a new chapter in China-Africa relations, propelling both parties towards modernization. It will elevate the China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights, paving the way for an even brighter future of collaboration between China and Africa.
