Xi hosts African leaders, lauds model China-Africa ties ahead of grand summit

Xinhua) 08:08, September 05, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet for international guests attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted the banquet here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday lauded the "stellar example" of China-Africa relations as China rolled out the red carpet for African leaders and other guests attending a grand summit expected to further elevate ties.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a welcome banquet at the Great Hall of the People for the guests who are in Beijing to attend the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the largest diplomatic event hosted by China in years.

The summit, drawing the attendance of over 50 African leaders and the UN secretary-general, runs from Sept. 4 to 6.

Addressing the banquet, Xi said he has been to Africa 10 times.

The China-Africa community with a shared future sets a stellar example for building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

The China-Africa community with a shared future is deeply rooted in the traditional friendship between the two sides, Xi said, adding that the friendship remains robust and is growing stronger through generations no matter how the world changes.

"We have together built roads, railways, schools, hospitals, industrial parks, and special economic zones. These projects have changed the lives and destiny of many people," Xi said, noting that the China-Africa community with a shared future thrives on the strength of win-win cooperation.

Noting that the China-Africa community with a shared future grows in step with the times, Xi said the two sides have maintained close cooperation and coordination on major international and regional issues, and together have made the voice of the Global South stronger.

He expressed confidence that as long as the 2.8-billion-strong Chinese and African people are united, "we will accomplish new and even greater feats together on the way toward modernization, spearhead the modernization drive of the Global South, and make greater contributions to a community with a shared future for mankind."

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, co-chair of FOCAC, expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the Chinese people on behalf of the African leaders.

Both Africa and China stand for a more equal, orderly, mutually beneficial and inclusive world, he said.

Faye said that China, under President Xi's leadership, has not only achieved its own rapid development but also made important contributions to promoting world peace and growth.

The African side, Faye said, is ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China, deepen the Africa-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and better safeguard their common interests.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the event.

After the banquet, an artistic performance titled "Joining hands for a brighter future" was staged for the guests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet for international guests attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted the banquet here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with international guests attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), enter the venue for a welcome banquet held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with international guests attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), pose for a group photo before a welcome banquet held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

