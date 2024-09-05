2024 FOCAC Summit opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:07, September 05, 2024

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows an interior view of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li He)

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Journalists work during the opening of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Journalists enter the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

