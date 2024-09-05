Home>>
Inside the FOCAC Summit’s media center: Tech meets tradition
By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 11:24, September 05, 2024
The 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Beijing. One of the venues of the summit, the China National Convention Center offers a Technology and Culture Interactive Display Area, providing journalists, both Chinese and foreign, with immersive technology and intangible cultural heritage experiences. Follow People’s Daily Online’s reporters and check it out together!
