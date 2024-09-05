Home>>
Xi meets Botswanan president
(Xinhua) 15:02, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
