Lao edition of "Up and Out of Poverty" launched in Vientiane

Xinhua) 11:00, September 05, 2024

The launching ceremony for the Lao edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on poverty relief "Up and Out of Poverty" is held in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Tamon Huengmeexay/Xinhua)

More than 150 officials, media representatives, think tank members, and other representatives from China and Laos attended on Wednesday here the launching ceremony and a subsequent seminar on state governance.

