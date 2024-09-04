Xi meets Ethiopian prime minister

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi said China-Ethiopia relations are an example of friendly cooperation between China and Africa.

For a long time, the two countries have firmly supported each other in safeguarding their respective core interests and opposing external interference, forging an unbreakable iron-clad friendship, Xi said.

China stands ready to take the summit as an opportunity to expand pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, and supports Ethiopia in leveraging its strength as a regional transport hub to establish a rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, and building a demonstration area for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa, he said.

China is willing to enhance communication and collaboration with Ethiopia at the regional level as well as within the frameworks of the UN and the BRICS to jointly uphold international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Abiy said China's policies toward Ethiopia fully demonstrate equality and mutual respect, and the bilateral ties are mutually beneficial.

He added that Chinese enterprises' investments have made significant contributions to Ethiopia's economic and social development.

Ethiopia is willing to work with China to continue the firm mutual support, and promote their all-weather strategic partnership to yield more results, Abiy said.

