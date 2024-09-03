Home>>
Xi holds talks with Zimbabwean president
(Xinhua) 16:55, September 03, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.
