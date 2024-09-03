Xi meets African Union Commission chairperson

Xinhua) 13:25, September 03, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

