Chinese premier meets Lesotho PM

Xinhua) 09:53, September 03, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li said China is willing to work with Lesotho to well implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and continue firm support to each other on issues of their respective core interests.

China is willing to join hands with Lesotho to expand the space for mutually beneficial cooperation, follow the vision of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, textile, education, tourism and other fields, and tap the potential for cooperation in emerging areas such as green development and the digital economy, Li said.

China is willing to import more quality products from Lesotho, strengthen industry synergy between the two sides, and better leverage complementary advantages, said the premier.

Matekane expected to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, education, and other fields under the framework of the FOCAC.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)