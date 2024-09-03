Home>>
Mozambican president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 09:29, September 03, 2024
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
