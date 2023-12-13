China's top legislator meets with vice president of Mozambican assembly

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Helder Ernesto Injojo, vice president of the assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, calling for enhanced exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, stated that China and Mozambique have a deep traditional friendship, and that bilateral relations have developed continuously and rapidly under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two countries, yielding fruitful results in practical cooperation.

China is willing to work with Mozambique to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to fully exploit the three advantages of political mutual trust, economic complementarity and friendship between the two peoples, and to push for continuous development of China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, he said.

Zhao said the NPC of China stands ready to strengthen exchanges at all levels of the legislative bodies with the assembly of Mozambique, carry out exchanges and mutual learning on legislation in areas such as high-quality development, livelihood protection and social governance, and provide legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation.

Injojo said Mozambique firmly upholds the one-China principle, and the Mozambican assembly is willing to collaborate with the NPC of China and make legislative contributions to promoting cooperation in various fields and deepening the profound friendship between the two peoples.

