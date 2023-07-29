In pics: China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center

Xinhua) 15:40, July 29, 2023

This photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the experimental field of the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane, Maputo Province, Mozambique. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Workers process rice at the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 25, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Chinese technician Zhang Haobo processes rice at the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 25, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Local college students practice at the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 28, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Chinese technician Dun Xinhong checks in the vegetable greenhouse at the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 25, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Two technicians from China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center communicate with a local farmer (L) at Manguiza village in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 28, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A technician (L) from China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center helps a local farmer connect water pipes at Manguiza village in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 28, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A worker plows the field at the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane district of Maputo Province, Mozambique, July 28, 2023. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

This photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the China-Mozambique Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center in Boane, Maputo Province, Mozambique. Built in 2010, the demonstration center is an important cooperation project between the Chinese and Mozambican governments. Apart from doing agricultural experiments, the center is also involved in the training of local farmers. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

