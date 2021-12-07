Chinese health professionals share experience in clinical nursing with Mozambican counterparts

Xinhua) 13:21, December 07, 2021

MAPUTO, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A five-day online program on training and sharing experience on clinical nursing organized by China's Sichuan Provincial Commission of Health kicked off here on Monday.

More than 40 nurses from the Maputo Central Hospital (HCM) will benefit from the program, which includes lectures, seminars, operational training on COVID-19 patients care, infection prevention and control, as well as basic and advanced life support technologies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mouzinho Saide, director of the HCM, called on participants to put the training into practice as the country is bracing for a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, with the support of West China Hospital of Sichuan University, we have had the opportunity to attend several training courses that provided us with adequate methods to cope with the pandemic," said the director.

Besides personnel training, China has been supportive in the supply of high-tech medical-surgical equipment, health training equipment, personal protective gear, and other COVID-19 related equipment to the HCM, the largest public hospital in Mozambique, he added.

Saide appreciated the excellent work and collaboration of the Chinese medical team in Mozambique, saying that it demonstrated the sense of brotherhood between the two countries.

Elisete Muhate, head nurse with the HCM's COVID-19 inpatient service and one of the trainees, expressed the hope that through this kind of experience sharing, she and her colleagues will manage to overcome the difficulties they face every day.

"We hope to learn from Chinese doctors and nurses and implement everything we are going to learn here in our workplace," she said.

