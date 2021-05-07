China provides humanitarian aid to Mozambique

Xinhua) 14:14, May 07, 2021

MAPUTO, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Mozambican government received Thursday a batch of humanitarian aid including food products and medical equipments from China.

The delivery of the donation was witnessed by Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo and Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun.

Macamo said that China's timely aid came in response to the Mozambican government's appeal for humanitarian assistance.

"We see China as a friendly country that Mozambique and the Mozambicans can count on," she added.

Wang, for his part, said that China is always willing and will continue to work with international partners to find solutions to help Mozambique.

"The humanitarian aid provided by China is a clear demonstration that the Chinese government will firmly support the Mozambican government," he said.

