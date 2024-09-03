Xi meets Chadian president

Xinhua) 14:10, September 03, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

