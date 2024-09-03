Zimbabwean president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:34, September 03, 2024

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

