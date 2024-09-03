Home>>
Zimbabwean president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 09:24, September 03, 2024
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China-aided well drilling program supports Zimbabwe's food security amid drought
- Zimbabwean company harnesses China's advanced technologies to promote business growth
- China provides emergency food assistance to Zimbabwe amid El Nino-induced drought
- China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialization: Zimbabwean official
- Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe celebrates 97th anniversary of PLA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.