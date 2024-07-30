Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe celebrates 97th anniversary of PLA

Xinhua) 10:48, July 30, 2024

HARARE, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Monday held a reception to mark the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.

The reception was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding, Defense Attache at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe Wang Zhenyu, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Defense Levi Mayihlome, diplomats and other officials.

In his remarks at the reception, Wang affirmed China's commitment to promoting global peace and security, saying China will always follow the path of peaceful development.

Wang said China has played a key role in global peacekeeping missions, adding that the Chinese military has also actively participated in domestic and international disaster relief operations.

In a speech read on her behalf, Zimbabwe's Minister of Defense Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said Zimbabwe shares a long history with the PLA since the liberation struggle.

"After independence, relations between Zimbabwe and the People's Republic of China continue to grow from strength to strength, particularly in the area of defense and security," Muchinguri said.

She stressed that China remains a reliable partner for the developing world, and Zimbabwe welcomes economic cooperation with China.

