Zimbabwean energy regulator praises Chinese investments in renewable energy

Xinhua) 10:49, June 07, 2024

HARARE, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's energy regulator on Thursday commended the increasing number of Chinese-funded renewable energy projects in the country, saying these have helped stabilize and relieve pressure on the country's power grid.

Cooperation between China and Zimbabwe in the energy sector is growing, with several Chinese mining companies setting up renewable power plants to guarantee energy supplies to their mining operations, Edington Mazambani, the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), told Xinhua in an interview on the telephone.

"These Chinese-funded renewable energy projects are a good initiative as they are more sustainable, relieve pressure on the national grid, and improve system losses and grid stabilization," Mazambani said.

He commended the 12 MW photovoltaic solar power plant that was recently commissioned at a lithium mine owned by China's Sinomine Resource Group in Masvingo Province and some other projects funded by Chinese firms, saying they have been contributing to a stable supply of electricity in the country.

ZERA, he said, was encouraging more Chinese investors to harness Zimbabwe's renewable energy potential, particularly solar, given the abundant sunshine in the country. "Chinese investors seem to implement their projects with speed," he said.

Noting that there were no obstacles to investing in renewable energy in Zimbabwe, Mazambani said the Chinese investors should take advantage of the country's renewable energy policy that was launched in 2020 to boost their investments in the sector.

