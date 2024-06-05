Chinese embassy donates necessities to Zimbabwean children

Children take part in a handover ceremony at Dzikwa Trust Fund in Harare, Zimbabwe, on June 3, 2024. The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Monday donated a batch of necessities to Dzikwa Trust Fund, a Zimbabwean educational charity organization, in Harare. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

HARARE, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Monday donated a batch of necessities to Dzikwa Trust Fund, a Zimbabwean educational charity organization, in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

The items, including foodstuffs and toiletries, were officially handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding.

Oili Wuolle, the program director for Dzikwa Trust Fund, expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying that the items would significantly support the children, many of whom are orphans living with extended families. "We are very appreciative of this donation because it covers food and toiletries for our kitchen for one full month," she told Xinhua after receiving the donation.

The donation also included smartphones to support the school's digital skills training programs. Support from the Chinese Embassy has been crucial in educating the children, and four students from the organization are currently studying in Chinese universities, said Wuolle.

"In Chinese culture, education is very important, and for the vulnerable children of Zimbabwe, it is the only way out of trouble and the only path to becoming self-sustained," she said.

In his address, Zhou said that the Chinese Embassy has launched a series of charitable initiatives in pursuit of a brighter future for Zimbabwean youth. "I believe that through our collective endeavors, Zimbabwe will achieve its goal of attaining an upper middle-income economy status very soon and that our two peoples will move together in building a common community with a shared future for mankind," Zhou said.

Established in 2002, the Dzikwa Trust Fund runs an educational and well-being program for about 400 children in the community every year at its multi-functional activity center. In addition to providing daily meals and educational support, the organization empowers gifted orphans and vulnerable children through scholarships and general well-being, complemented by performing arts, sports, environmental awareness and employability skills.

Children perform during a handover ceremony at Dzikwa Trust Fund in Harare, Zimbabwe, on June 3, 2024. The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Monday donated a batch of necessities to Dzikwa Trust Fund, a Zimbabwean educational charity organization, in Harare. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

