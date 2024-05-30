Chinese medical team, charity group bring joy to Zimbabwean children

HARARE, May 29 (Xinhua) -- It was a day of fun and joy at a primary school in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, as children on Wednesday celebrated the upcoming International Children's Day with a special event organized by the 21st batch of the Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the Chinese Loving Mum Team.

The event, held at the Hossana Love in Africa Children's Home in the Harare north suburb of Hatcliffe, brought cheer and excitement to pupils, who engaged in various activities including learning the captivating moves of Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise.

The Chinese doctors also used the opportunity to demonstrate first aid techniques to the children, who responded with enthusiasm. "Today we learned about performing first aid and martial arts," said 12-year-old Rudo Sauti, a student from the school. "I really enjoyed the martial arts. I thank the Chinese doctors for coming here and teaching us first aid and martial arts."

Tan Jianlong, leader of the Chinese medical team, said that the event aims to provide health services to the local people and improve the clinical diagnosis and treatment capabilities of local medical staff.

"We have come to a school, which is composed of orphans and disadvantaged students from the local community. We mainly provided free medical services and established medical records for them. For those with health issues, we will provide more medical services and assist with further check-ups," he said.

Li Manjuan, a member of the Chinese Loving Mum Team, an association of zealous Chinese mothers for charity in Zimbabwe, highlighted the importance of such events for disadvantaged communities. "We organized the event because the people in this community are disadvantaged, and they may not have money to see a doctor," she said. Li and other team members also donated various daily necessities to the schoolchildren.

The Hossana Love in Africa Children's Home, where the event took place, was built in 2016 with support from many Chinese businesses operating in Zimbabwe.

