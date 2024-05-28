Chinese doctors provide free medical services to patients in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua)

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar provided free medical services to more than 100 patients in rural areas last week.

Li Guang, deputy head of the Chinese medical team, said on Monday that the free medical services provided on Thursday to the Chabani rural community on Pemba Island were joined by local doctors.

"We provided the patients with consultations on health assessment, internal medicine, surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, otolaryngology and orthopedics," Li told Xinhua, adding that they also provided blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, health counseling, emergency treatment and other services, and distributed medicines free of charge.

Li said the doctors also educated local women about cervical cancer screening and encouraged them to visit the hospital for a free examination. He added that early detection, diagnosis and intervention can prevent the progression of diseases, ultimately enhancing the overall health of the community.

Haji, head of the Chabani community, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese medical team for providing medical services to the local people.

Haji said many people in his community face challenges accessing essential medical services due to the remote location and inconvenient transportation.

"This free medical consultation provides free medical services, enabling the masses to understand their health status promptly and obtain corresponding treatment," he added.

