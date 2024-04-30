China donates 425 sewing machines, 250 hatching machines to Tanzanian women entrepreneurs

Xinhua) 10:13, April 30, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) on Monday donated 425 sewing machines and 250 hatching machines to Tanzanian women entrepreneurs to empower them economically.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian handed over the donation on behalf of the ACWF to Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dorothy Gwajima at the Institute of Social Work in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Gwajima expressed her gratitude to the ACWF, saying the donation will motivate more women to invest in small- and medium-sized sewing and embroidery industries, help women establish more garment industries, and enable households to increase their income and contribute to the national economy.

For her part, Chen said the donation is a vivid manifestation of China-Tanzania friendship and close people-to-people bonds, stressing that China has always attached great importance to cooperation with Tanzania for improving the livelihood of women, children, and special groups.

