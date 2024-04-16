China, Tanzania celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations

April 16, 2024

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Makamba speaks at a reception in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 15, 2024. China and Tanzania held the reception in Dar es Salaam on Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

DAR ES SALAAM, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Tanzania held a reception in the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam on Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The celebrations, braced by Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Makamba and Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian, were also attended by overseas Chinese in Tanzania and Tanzanian government officials.

The reception was highlighted by a photo exhibition, jointly organized by the Chinese embassy and Xinhua News Agency, depicting the practical cooperation between the two countries over the past 60 years.

Makamba said the friendship between the two countries has withstood the test of time and the relationship is much stronger today.

Chen said the past 60 years have marked a period of solidarity and unity between China and Tanzania, characterized by sincere cooperation, common development and shared ideas, as well as mutual support.

She said in the 1960s, when national liberation movements were in full swing in Africa, China stood firmly with Tanzania and other African countries and forged a profound friendship with them.

On April 26, 1964, the People's Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania formally established diplomatic relations.

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Makamba (2nd L, Front), Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian (1st L, Front) and other participants visit a photo exhibition during a reception in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 15, 2024. China and Tanzania held the reception in Dar es Salaam on Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Chinese Embassy in Tanzania/Handout via Xinhua)

