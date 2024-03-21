Chinese embassy in Tanzania donates sports, educational equipment

Xinhua) 13:11, March 21, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania on Wednesday donated football kits, tables and chairs for teachers in Ilala District in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian handed the items to Deputy Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament Mussa Azzan Zungu, who is also a member of Parliament for the Ilala constituency, at a ceremony held at the Karimjee Hall grounds.

The football kits, including jerseys and balls, were given to 10 wards, and the tables and chairs for teachers were given to 16 primary and secondary schools in the Ilala District.

Zungu said the donation would promote the education and sports sectors not only in Ilala District but also in the whole country in general, adding the donation signified the long-standing and historical relations that China and Tanzania have enjoyed through the years.

Chen said China has attached great importance to its cooperation with the Tanzanian side in the fields of education and youth, aiming at jointly enhancing the capacity building of the Tanzanian young people.

China's positive contributions to the improvement of educational facilities in various regions and schools have enhanced Tanzanian students' understanding of China. "With these efforts, we will further jointly build an even stronger China-Tanzania and China-Africa community with a shared future," she said.

