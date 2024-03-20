Chinese company to build modern football stadium in northern Tanzania for 2027 AFCON finals

ARUSHA, Tanzania, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Tanzanian Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to construct a football stadium in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

"Upon its completion, the stadium will not only hold football games, but also commercial activities and official government ceremonies," Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports Damas Ndumbaro said at the signing ceremony.

Ndumbaro said the stadium will continuously attract tourists to boost tourism in Arusha, also known as the safari capital, adding that it will be a brand-new landmark.

The 30,000-seat stadium, to be built on 14.57 hectares of land, will meet the standards of the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, an international governing body of football, said a statement by the ministry.

Tanzania will jointly host the 2027 AFCON, the main international men's association football competition in Africa, with Kenya and Uganda.

Zhou Zejun, chief engineer of CRCEG in East Africa, said the stadium's design inspiration comes from Tanzanite and Mount Kilimanjaro, while its colors stem from the Tanzanian national flag.

"The overall architectural style is light and simple, perfectly integrating the local environment and culture," said Zhou, adding that in the design, a large-span steel structure and a cantilever structure are adopted, covering all seats and ensuring spectators' viewing experience.

