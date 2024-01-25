China, Tanzania pledge to enhance cooperation for greater achievements

Xinhua) 09:30, January 25, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, who led a government delegation, visited Tanzania from Monday to Wednesday. During this visit, he met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, exchanging in-depth views on bilateral relations and pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to their Tanzanian counterparts, respectively, and spoke highly of Tanzania's economic and social development achievements.

Since November 2022, the two heads of state have met twice to outline a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations, Liu said.

China is willing to seize the opportunity of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to consolidate traditional friendship, strengthen political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation and promote the building of the China-Tanzania community and the China-Africa community with a shared future, under the guidance of the strategic consensus reached by the two presidents, he noted.

Hassan and Majaliwa asked the vice premier to convey their sincere greetings to their Chinese counterparts.

Hassan said that the close high-level exchanges between Tanzania and China have injected strong impetus into bilateral friendly cooperation.

Tanzania has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle, regarding Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory and supporting China's grand cause of reunification, Hassan added.

She said that Tanzania is willing to strengthen strategic alignment with China and enhance inter-party exchanges and bilateral pragmatic cooperation.

Majaliwa said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, Tanzania-China cooperation has become increasingly close, and their friendship is as firm as a rock.

Tanzania is ready to collaborate with China to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, blue economy and other fields, to push for more new achievements in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, he added.

