China's Huawei awards Tanzanian students

Xinhua) 11:27, December 19, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's tech giant Huawei held an award ceremony to award Tanzanian students participating in Huawei's Seeds for the Future (SFTF) program in Tanzania's commercial hub of Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Nape Nnauye, the minister of information, communication and information technology, lauded Huawei's support in nurturing youth talents in information, communication and technology, saying these are the main drivers for the country's digital transformation and knowledge-based economy.

Nnauye made the remarks in Dar es Salaam when he awarded certificates to university students under the SFTF program, one of Huawei's global flagship programs dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM students.

In Tanzania, the program was launched in 2016 under the support of the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, contributing to the development of ICT talent and aligning with the vision of a digital economy strategic framework for the country.

Nnauye also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Huawei and the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology that seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies and international best practices to enhance the nation's digital ecosystem and propel it toward becoming a smart nation where technology and innovation empowers the growth of the digital economy.

Chu Kun, counselor at the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, said through initiatives like "Seeds for the Future," Huawei is actively nurturing local communication talents, supporting Tanzania in achieving technological self-reliance and deeply engaging in the country's telecommunications development.

Damon Zhang, the managing director of Huawei Tanzania, said the program continuously empowers the youth and has brought extensive influence among universities in Tanzania.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)