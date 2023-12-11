China's Huawei awards top participants of Seeds for the Future 2023 in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei has awarded the top three participants of the Seeds for the Future 2023 in Bangladesh at a ceremony held in the capital Dhaka.

In his speech at the awards ceremony on Saturday, Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, thanked Huawei for providing such a great opportunity to the young people of Bangladesh through its flagship initiative.

"Without Huawei, the telecom infrastructure of Bangladesh would not have grown significantly side by side. I believe Huawei has enabled a great environment of learning through Seeds for the Future," he said.

"I believe one day, all the winner seeds from Seeds for the Future will become brilliant assets of different sectors of our country," he added.

Md Sarwar Hossain, joint secretary at the Ministry of Social Welfare, said the Seeds for the Future program is inspirational and beneficial to Bangladeshi students.

"I congratulate Huawei for bringing out this program for the 10th time in Bangladesh and congratulate the students for their participation," said the official.

Md Jahangir Alam, vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), said the program has helped significantly develop the skills of ICT-centric youth. "I'm amazed to see that approximately 12,000 students from over 100 universities across the world have benefited from this flagship initiative of Huawei."

Initiatives like these can "propel our journey towards Smart Bangladesh," Alam said.

Li Zongsheng, a board member of Huawei Bangladesh (Technologies) Ltd., said "all seeds" participating in the program have demonstrated exceptional dedication and creativity, reflecting the program's success in nurturing talent.

"These future leaders embody the spirit of 'Seeds For the Future,' and I commend their commitment to creating positive change through technology. Huawei will remain committed to empowering the next generation of tech visionaries for a Smart Bangladesh," he added.

Six participants of Huawei's Seeds For the Future 2023 in Bangladesh had paid a 10-day visit to China. Seeds for the Future is Huawei's globally-recognized flagship program, which has run for 15 years with the aim of cultivating digital talent. More than 15,000 students globally have benefited from this initiative, media reports said.

