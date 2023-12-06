Chinese-built highway enters new construction phase in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:06, December 06, 2023

DHAKA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The construction of Bangladesh's Dhaka Bypass Expressway Project on Monday entered into a new phase as all T-girders of the key Kanchan Bridge were put into place with the last one erected on the No. 9 pier in the morning.

The Kanchan Bridge has a total length of 503.9 meters and a maximum span of 49.5 meters. The completion of the bridge's T-girder erection work means the start of a faster construction phase for the project, said Xiao Zhiming, director and CEO of Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Co., Ltd..

Xiao noted that the project has adopted Chinese standards in part of its construction.

The Dhaka Bypass Highway, which is the first fully closed highway in Bangladesh, is fully designed and constructed by the Sichuan Road and Bridge (Group) Company Limited. The Chinese-built highway is expected to serve as an important traffic artery in the South Asian country, connecting the capital Dhaka to Chattogram, the largest port in southeastern Bangladesh.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)